BIZNOTE: The Good Society Brewery and Public House is open

(WSB photos unless otherwise credited)

Moments after The Good Society Brewery and Public House (2701 California SW) opened its doors at 3 pm, we got a text reporting it was packed, with a line out the door. The line was gone by the time we got there, but a crowd remained.

We first wrote last July about what West Seattleites Nick Berger and Phil Cammarano were planning for The Good Society – “to marry good beer with good deeds”.

(Nick and Phii – photo by Estepworks Photography)

Their first two nonprofit beneficiaries are the West Seattle Food Bank and Forterra. And, also as promised, there’s a kids’ play area:

The inaugural menu features five Good Society beers plus three “guest taps,” $2/four ounces, $5/ten ounces, $6/twelve ounces, as well as two ciders, three wines, and four non-alcoholic beverages (including juice boxes for $1.50).

Seven items on the food menu – $4 for snack mix or a kids’ plate, $5 for pretzels or a bagel dog, %10 cheese plate, $11 for a hummus plate or charcuterie. Hours are:

Monday/Tuesday closed

Wednesday: 3 PM – 10 PM

Thursday: 3 PM – 10 PM

Friday: 3 PM – 10 PM

Saturday: 11:30 AM – 10 PM

Sunday: 11:30 AM – 9 PM