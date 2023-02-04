YOUTH SPORTS: West Seattle Little League offering softball clinics next weekend

With spring just weeks away, youth-sports leagues are getting ready for this year’s fun. Among them, West Seattle Little League, which is welcoming softball players this year too. Next weekend, WSLL offers two clinics for players who’ve signed up for the upcoming season:

WSLL is excited to host two softball clinics for registered players. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣Pitching Clinic @ Chief Sealth Upper Field ⁣⁣

Saturday, 2/11 ⁣

9 am – 10 am Rookies/Minors⁣

10:30 – 11:30 am Majors/Juniors⁣ WSLL will host a pitching clinic at Chief Sealth Upper Field on Saturday, February 11. Led by Kalimar Pettit and with other high school volunteers, learn the basics of pitching for Little League. You will learn the fundamentals and warm-ups to become a softball pitcher in one hour. You will get to work with Select Gold Level pitchers who started in Little League too. Our pitching coach focuses on positive mindsets for players and building strong core mechanics. Players must be registered for WSLL to attend. The League will provide the softballs. Players must bring an adult to catch for them w/ proper gear. The girls will need a glove, and parents need a glove and any protective equipment they feel comfortable with. REGISTER HERE

The next day:

Softball Clinic @ Chief Sealth Upper Field⁣⁣

Sunday, 2/12⁣

10:00 am – 12:00 pm ⁣

Rookies to Juniors are welcome! ⁣ Come to practice the basics of softball, including hitting and fielding. You will get to work with WSHS softball players. All levels, from Rookies to Juniors, are welcome. Players must be registered w/ WSLL to attend. Players should bring all gear (glove, bat, etc.). The League will provide softballs and have extra equipment if needed. REGISTER HERE

WSLL is also looking for more softball coaches:

We’d love to see more female coaches this season! If you’re interested in coaching, ensure you’ve registered your Little Leaguer and signed up to coach under the volunteer roles during the registration process. Also, please forward this to anyone you know who might be interested. It doesn’t have to be a parent!

The Chief Sealth fields, formally Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex, are at 2801 SW Thistle.