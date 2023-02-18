WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: From birds to beach-walking to burgers, 19 options

(Puddle-jumping at Alki Promenade – photo by Dave L., leaping by Carol L.)

The three-day Presidents Day weekend has begun, and we have a vast variety of options for your Saturday:

SATURDAY MORNING ULTIMATE: 8 am at West Seattle Stadium (4432 35th SW), just show up to throw with the West Seattle Ultimate Frisbee Family.

GREAT BACKYARD BIRD COUNT: Drop in for birdwatching at Camp Long (5200 35th SW), 10-11:30 am – free, no RSVP required.

MOUNTAIN TO SOUND OUTFITTERS SALE: The Presidents Day Weekend Sale is on at Mountain to Sound Outfitters (WSB sponsor) – get gear and apparel for snow sports, with lots of time left in this year’s season – some items up to 40 percent off! Open 10 am-5 pm today. (3602 SW Alaska)

SEATTLE CHINESE GARDEN: 10 am-5 pm, the garden’s centerpiece courtyard is open, while the rest of the garden’s grounds are accessible dawn to dusk. More info here. (5640 16th SW)

GRIEFSHARE RECOVERY GROUP: Continuing at 10:30 am today, “Grace Church will host a 13-week GriefShare recovery support group for those who have lost a loved one by death. There is a one-time charge of $20 for the GriefShare journal.” Meeting in the church basement. (10323 28th SW)

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Find out about Marco’s music here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH FAMILY READING TIME: In partnership with Explorer West Middle School, 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW) – details in our calendar listing.

DICK’S DRIVE-IN TRUCK: Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) is hosting the Dick’s Drive-In burgers-and-shakes food truck 11 am-2 pm today.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2234 SW Orchard)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Visit the home of West Seattle’s history is noon-4 pm Saturdays. (3003 61st SW)

VISCON CELLARS: 1-6 pm, the doors are open for your visit to the tasting room at Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) – selling wine by the glass or bottle. Learn about their wines here! (5910 California SW)

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: At the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, NWA is open for tasting 1-6 pm today.

BASKETBALL: West Seattle High School boys and girls teams both have district-tournament games at Bellevue College (3000 Landerholm Circle SE) this afternoon, boys at 3 pm vs. Rainier Beach, girls at 4:45 pm vs. Eastside Catholic.

IN-STORE AT EASY STREET RECORDS: Midnight Marauders EP release show, 6:30 pm at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW). Free, all ages.

EVENING MUSIC AT C & P COFFEE: 7-9 pm, Roo Forrest and Friends perform at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), all ages, no cover.

‘AN ENDLESS SHIFT’: This solo show at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) has its second-to-last performance tonight, 7:30 pm: “Created from verbatim accounts of the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic by the Seattle nurses who were there, “An Endless Shift” is a tribute to the everyday heroes who were confronted with what would become the longest shift of their lives.” Get your ticket(s) here.

NIGHTTIME LOW-TIDE BEACH WALK: Find Seattle Aquarium beach naturalists at Constellation Park (63rd and Beach Drive), 8-10 pm. (Tide’s out to -2.5 feet at 9:30 pm.)

OUT AT THE BOX: “An evening of drag and laughs” at Box Bar (5401 California SW), 9:30 pm. No cover.

If you have a show, event, meeting, seminar, field trip, fundraiser, class, game, or ? for our calendar … please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!