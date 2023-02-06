WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Weekend gunfire; LA Fitness suspects update; hit-run search

Three West Seattle Crime Watch notes this afternoon:

WEEKEND GUNFIRE: From the SPD weekend summaries, one incident of confirmed gunfire. Police went to Hamilton Viewpoint Park at 12:23 am Sunday after a report that someone had fired shots near the park entrance. Witnesses also mentioned a black sedan and/or silver SUV leaving the scene. Officers found evidence of gunfire but no victims or property damage.

LA FITNESS SUSPECTS: One more followup in the case of two 18-year-old men arrested Friday for allegedly threatening staff at the LA Fitness front desk in The Junction, with one of the suspects allegedly brandishing with what police say was a handgun modified to be fully automatic. Bail was set on Saturday for the allegedly armed suspect; prosecutors asked for $5,000 and that’s what a judge granted, with the suspect, who has no prior record, subsequently released after posting bond. The other suspect remains in jail in connection with unrelated cases, in which he is charged, so we are identifying him, 18-year-old Peter M. Rodrigue Jr. One of the prior cases is a juvenile burglary case but we were able to obtain the court documents for the other one, for which his bail is set for $100,000: He and another man are accused of trying to rob three people at gunpoint after following them off a bus in Auburn in August 2021; Rodrigue was 17 years old but was charged as an adult. The charge was filed in February 2022 after detectives identified Rodrigue and the other suspect via Metro security video. He failed to appear at a hearing last May and that’s when the warrant was issued. Court documents show both he and the LA Fitness incident suspect who has posted bond are West Seattle residents.

HIT-AND-RUN SEARCH: Reader report/request via email:

$100 reward for any information on a hit and run in West Seattle at Fauntleroy and 35th intersection.

(Collision) involved 2 cars. Friday Feb 3rd approximately 6:55 P.M. Rear-ended in the left lane while stopped at intersection, traveling toward West Seattle Bridge. Car fled the scene turning right on a red light onto 35th headed south. Blue Toyota Prius with temporary license tag in back right corner of rear window and Dealership insert. Year between 2008-2013? The Prius is missing a large chunk of its front right bumper and its grill. Please email me at westseattlehitnrun@gmail.com. Police Report has been filed with the Seattle PD.

We’ll add that number when we get it.