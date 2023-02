More stolen items to watch for – reported by BJ:

My truck window was smashed in last night, 48th SW and Lander St. Stolen was a black and white Dynamic Disc paratrooper bag (picture attached). Bag was full of discs. Name and number on most of them.

BJ filed a police report but is still awaiting the incident #. If you find the bag and/or discs, let us know and we’ll connect you.