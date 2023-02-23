WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Burglary arrest; stolen Chevrolet pickup

Two more reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

BURGLARY SUSPECT ARRESTED: A 45-year-old man is in the King County Jail right now, accused of unlawfully entering a North Delridge home last night. The victim sent a report and security video:

I live (in the 4300 block of) 26th SW. A homeless man rang the Nest doorbell to my house, then when nobody answered, walked into the home with his belongings. I was asleep but woke up to see the Ring footage of him entering, thinking he was here to see my roommate (as I just saw him enter, I didn’t get a great look at him before he entered).

As we weren’t expecting anyone, I put some clothes on to make sure everything was okay and checked my 2nd-floor camera to see him walking around by himself. I got suspicious and pulled out my 9mm and loaded it and put it in my back pocket just in case. When I opened the door, however, I could hear him on the stairs to the fourth floor which is definitely not something my roommate would do as she lives on the first floor. I cocked the gun and pointed it at the guy, who I could clearly see was homeless. He was wearing a massive coat and was mumbling something about thinking this was his house. I told him he needed to get the f— out immediately. and he said okay. I followed him with the gun pointed at his back down three flights of stairs, made sure he exited the building and walked off. I then proceeded to wake up my roommate, who was sleeping with earplugs in so she was completely unaware of what transpired. We called the police; they found him by Youngstown apartments on 26th, arrested him and took him to jail.

A police officer came by this morning returning a stolen package from my front porch, said they found a bunch more taken from people’s porches, and that it was lucky I had my 9mm as he also was carrying a gun.