TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thursday info

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Thursday, February 23rd.

WEATHER

Cloudy early, clearing later, high in the mid-to-upper 30s. (Wednesday’s high was 38 degrees, 13 degrees below normal for this time of year.)

TRANSIT TODAY

Water Taxi – After service was suspended for much of Wednesday, Metro hopes to resume it today. We’ll update here with word of any changes.

–Metro is on its regular schedule, but still canceling some trips, so check notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts. (Here’s our report on Tuesday’s briefing, including the acknowledgment that they’re still short-staffed.)

–Washington State Ferries‘ Triangle Route continues on a 2-boat schedule; check here for alerts/updates and use Vessel Watch for boats’ locations.

SCHOOL STATUS

Midwinter break continues for Seattle Public Schools and some independent schools, but classes are back in session at our area’s three Catholic schools plus Highline Public Schools to the south.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Oregon), cameras are also up at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Henderson.

High Bridge – the camera at the top:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge – looking east to west:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – another route across the river:

Highway 99: – the northbound side at Lander.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if needed) – 206-293-6302.