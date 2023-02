<(WSB photo)

10:32 AM: Big backup on the eastbound high bridge right now because of a crash into the barrier just before the 99 overpass.

11:04 AM: We’re no longer in that area but the high bridge’s SDOT camera shows at least one lane is still backed up eastbound. We’ll be checking with SFD regarding injuries – the log indicates one engine remains on scene.

11:27 AM: SPD has just told dispatch that the scene is clear. The residual backup will likely take a while to clear.