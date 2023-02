Even if you don’t work for Boeing, you’ve probably heard a lot about the last 747 to be built. Today, Steve Rice photographed the above view of the jet after it left Everett for Cincinnati and delivery to Atlas Air and shared the photo with WSB. Here’s the Boeing take on its takeoff:

And she's off! The final 747 took off this morning to join @AtlasAirWW's fleet. #QueenOfTheSkies pic.twitter.com/pZvX9AkKGw — Boeing Airplanes (@BoeingAirplanes) February 1, 2023