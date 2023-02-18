UPDATE: ‘Rescue extrication’ response for crash on eastbound West Seattle Bridge

3:47 AM: If you’re heading out early this Saturday morning, be forewarned there’s a big crash response toward the east end of the eastbound West Seattle Bridge – it’s just been upgraded to a ‘rescue extrication” response. … Firefighters tell dispatch that three vehicles are involved, and they’re going to need to cut somebody out of one of them.

4:05 AM: The eastbound side is completely blocked by the response, as the traffic-camera image above shows, so if you need to get to I-5, the old detour route through Georgetown is a better choice right now. No word so far on how many people are hurt.