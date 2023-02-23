Remembering Terri Ann Geary, 1948-2023

Family and friends are remembering Terri Ann Geary, and sharing this with the community:

Terri Ann (Warden) Geary

March 8, 1948 – January 28, 2023

Terri Ann (Warden) Geary, 74, of Seattle, passed away on January 28, 2023 in San Diego, California.

Born March 8, 1948, to Harry and Beryl Warden in Seattle, where Terri spent her youth, Terri grew up in West Seattle, attending and graduating from West Seattle High School in 1966. After graduation, Terri attended Western Washington University in Bellingham.

While in high school, Terri started modeling for Frederick & Nelson and working with a photographer in a photo studio. On a whim in college, Terri went to an interview with Eastern Airlines with a friend and was hired on the spot as a flight attendant. Setting out on a new adventure, Terri began training and working on the east coast for the airline.

It was in Lowell, Massachusetts, in 1969 that Terri met and fell in love with Jack Geary. She spotted him on stage playing with his band at the Townhouse Restaurant one night. After a short courtship, the two married a year later on January 27th, 1970, settling in Newburyport, Massachusetts. Jack played music at night and worked a number of construction jobs during the day. Terri started her career as a restaurateur at Michael’s Harborside in Newburyport. On June 9th, 1971, they welcomed their only son, Colin. Colin was raised in Newburyport.

In 1991, Jack and Terri drove across the country to return to her hometown in Seattle to care for her elderly mother. In 1993, Terri, Jack, and their business partner, Declan Fury, became proprietors of the Owl N Thistle Irish Pub located in downtown Seattle. Eager to make this a family business, Colin answered his parents’ call to move to Seattle and help run the pub. Terri, Jack, Colin, and Declan strived to build a community place filled with music, supporting local musicians. To this day, the Owl N Thistle has been wildly successful and a staple in the community. Thanks to their hands-on approach and generous nature, many of their employees have gone on to be successful entrepreneurs, and musicians. Walking into the Owl N Thistle for the first time, there is a strong sense of community with patrons and locals and a rich connection to Seattle’s music scene, just as they envisioned. In addition to running restaurants, Terri made and sold leather goods, handcrafting handbags, vests, jackets, and other items. Terri was happiest with her family, sailing, crafting, or reading when she was not working.

Terri was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Beryl Warden, her husband Thomas “Jack” Geary, and their son, Colin.

She is survived by her sister Judy Wade and nephews Sean and Gavin Cassidy.

No public services are planned. Honoring Terri’s love of all animals, donations to the Seattle Humane Society in her name are suggested.