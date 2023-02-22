HPAC, bonus ‘Endless Shift’ performance, kindergarten talk, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

Thanks to Jerry Simmons for the photo of an Anna’s Hummingbird in this morning’s dusting of snow. Here’s what’s happening in the non-snowy hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

AMERICAN MAHJONG: 1-3 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon): “Stimulate your brain by playing this ancient Chinese tile game that is similar to the card game Rummy. Meet new people and have fun. All levels of players are welcome.”

GETTING READY FOR KINDERGARTEN: If you have a 3-to-5-year-old, don’t miss this online discussion co-presented by the Greater Seattle YMCA (parent of WSB sponsor West Seattle YMCA), 2 pm, free. Registration/participation link is in our calendar listing.

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: Toddler Gym weekday afternoons at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW), ages 2-6, 3:30-5 pm.

TRIVIA x 6: At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) now offers trivia … at 7 pm, you can play trivia at the West Seattle Brewing Mothership (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW); Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm; there’s 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska); trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW); at 8:30 pm, trivia at Talarico’s (4718 California SW) with Phil T.

LIVE AT EPHESUS: Kimball & The Fugitive Trio now plays Ephesus Greek Restaurant (5245 California SW), 6:30 pm Wednesdays.

GET TOGETHER WITH HPAC: If you live, work, play, study, shop, etc. in Highland Park, Riverview, and/or South Delridge, HPAC is your community coalition, and tonight’s their monthly meeting, 7 pm. As previewed here, the South Delridge Action Plan is a spotlight topic. Go here for the link/number to be part of tonight’s meeting.

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

‘AN ENDLESS SHIFT’: First of three added performances following last weekend’s cancellations – 7:30 pm at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor). Get tickets here.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: Time for you to shine! 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Planning an event – meeting, performance, reading, tour, fundraiser, or … – that could be featured on West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar? Tell us about it! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!