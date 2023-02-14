ELECTION 2023: Democracy Vouchers arriving soon

One more election note today, from the WSB inbox:

Starting February 21, the City of Seattle will mail eligible Seattle residents $100 in Democracy Vouchers.

“All of us have an interest in the direction of our City, and this program gives all of us a say in who runs it,” said Executive Director Wayne Barnett. This year, the seven city council district seats will be on the ballot. Candidates seeking office may choose to use this program to fund their campaigns after completing a qualifying process.

There are two ways you can conveniently and securely use your vouchers at home:

1) Return your vouchers by mail using the pre-paid envelope included with your vouchers (no stamp is required).

2) Follow the instructions included with your paper vouchers to create an online account to submit your vouchers online for this and future elections.

How do I learn about the candidates?

All candidates running for office in Seattle are invited to submit a 200-word Candidate Introduction. Read the Candidate Introductions to learn about who is running and view the participating candidates page to see who is using the Democracy Voucher Program.

Residents with language preferences other than English can contact our office to request Democracy Vouchers in one of 17 additional languages. For more information, visit www.seattle.gov/democracyvoucher or call 206-727-8855 (interpreters are available).