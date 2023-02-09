Dine! Bid! Support students’ tech adventures! Skunk Works Robotics invites you to dinner

(File photo)

Skunk Works Robotics is a scrappy regional program, founded in 2006, that draws 8th through 10th graders from West Seattle to Burien and beyond. This spring, they’ll compete in the international FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics events. The program’s mission is “to inspire students to excel as robotics and engineering professionals, and to help them prepare for college and the future.” They’re looking for your support and offering a fun way to provide it: On Saturday, February 25th, head south to The Cove at Normandy Park (1500 SW Shorebrook Drive) for a spaghetti dinner and auction to support the team. They’re selling $25/person tickets through February 12th, and here’s what you’ll get:

The evening will include a silent and live auction with awesome items such as a signed Ken Griffey Jr. rookie card, two roundtrip tickets on Alaska Airlines anywhere Alaska flies, a two-night stay at Lakedale Resort on San Juan Island, a signed Julio Rodriguez Mariners jersey, cooking classes, a salon haircut & blowout, restaurant gift certificates – including some local favorites such as Circa, Srivilai Thai, Salty’s on Alki, and so much more! The night will also include a fun Dessert Dash, a tasty Wine Pull, specialty cocktails, beer and wine, a first-time reveal of our 2023 robot, and beyond.

Skunk Works is a 501(c)(3), so your contribution is tax-deductible. And it’ll help this program continue recovering from not only pandemic-era challenges but also a burglary last year that left them without thousands of dollars in equipment. But they’re building back, and you can help – get dinner/auction tickets here.