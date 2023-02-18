COUNTDOWN: 1 week until ‘Polar Plunge’ party on Alki for Special Olympics

Next Saturday (February 25th) is the day – you’re invited to the Polar Plunge “winter beach party” at Alki, benefiting Special Olympics Washington. Even if you don’t plan to participate in the plunging, you can stop by to watch, play beach games, contribute, and/or enjoy food trucks, a beer garden, and liv music. As explained by Special Olympics, the event is to raise money “that directly goes to providing athletes with year-round opportunities to train and compete, as well as receive free health screenings and leadership training … (ensuring) that over 7,500 Washington children and adults with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities have the opportunity to participate at no cost to them.” Events start near Alki Bathhouse (60th/Alki) at 8 am next Saturday, with a costume contest at 12:10 pm (the crowd gets to judge), and “polar plunging” beginning at 1 pm. Individual and team registration starts here.