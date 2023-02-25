West Seattle, Washington

BASKETBALL: West Seattle High School girls’ season ends with close game

February 25, 2023 2:11 pm
Congratulations to the West Seattle High School girls’ basketball team for a strong season. It ended far from home this afternoon, with a 47-45 loss to Lynnwood in a state-tournament regional game at Arlington High School. According to writer Doug Petrowski‘s tweets from the game, WS led 16-7 after the first quarter, with Carmen Cruz netting four 3-pointers; the Everett Herald‘s Evan Wiederspohn tweeted that Cruz led WSHS scoring with 24. The Wildcats finish the season 16-10.

