BASKETBALL: West Seattle High School girls’ season ends with close game

Congratulations to the West Seattle High School girls’ basketball team for a strong season. It ended far from home this afternoon, with a 47-45 loss to Lynnwood in a state-tournament regional game at Arlington High School. According to writer Doug Petrowski‘s tweets from the game, WS led 16-7 after the first quarter, with Carmen Cruz netting four 3-pointers; the Everett Herald‘s Evan Wiederspohn tweeted that Cruz led WSHS scoring with 24. The Wildcats finish the season 16-10.
West Seattle, Washington
25 Saturday
