YOU CAN HELP: Want to be a Seattle Urban Nature Guide?

Earlier this week, we noted that recruiting is happening now for Seattle Aquarium beach naturalists. Another volunteer education program is looking for more people, too – they asked us to share this announcement for anyone interested in becoming a Seattle Urban Nature (SUN) Guide:

Looking for a great way to volunteer in your community? Are you passionate about nature and the environment? Seattle Parks and Recreation has a wonderful opportunity for you to engage with fellow community members and share your passions and enthusiasm. Becoming a SUN Guide involves taking a 6-week training course as well as a program observation period, at which point you will become a valued Volunteer Naturalist. Come explore with us as we visit several different parks around Seattle, learning how to interpret nature in a powerful and meaningful way.

Find out more about what SUN Guides do here; take the next step here.