BIZNOTE: Heartwood Law + HomeStreet Bank = drawing today, free workshop Thursday

Every month, HomeStreet Bank (WSB sponsor) in The Junction showcases a local business or organization, and ends the month with a drawing for a prize contributed by the showcase subject, with entries open to all branch visitors during the month.

Today, Jessica Webb of Heartwood Law visited the branch to wrap up her firm’s turn in the spotlight, and to join HomeStreet’s Andrew Tento in drawing the winner of a “family night basket” she put together with items from treats to games. This Thursday (March 6) at 5 pm, she’ll return to the branch (4022 SW Alaska) for another giveaway of sorts – a free presentation where you can learn about “Estate Planning 101.” It’s important information everyone should know, from health-care directives to powers of attorney – just show up to learn.

Meantime, the March spotlight at HomeStreet will shine on the Southwest Seattle Historical Society as it prepares for its April 11th gala.