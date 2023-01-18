VOLUNTEER ON THE BEACH: Naturalist program now recruiting

Every year, during multiple low-low-tide events, Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists help educate explorers. You can train to join them! They’re taking applications now for training that starts in March. Here’s the announcement sent to us:

As a beach naturalist, you’ll learn more about Puget Sound beaches and their inhabitants—and the things we can all do to help protect them. • Receive training from March through May, then spend three or more days educating beach visitors on low-tide days from June to August.

• Volunteer at Richmond Beach, Carkeek Park, Golden Gardens, Olympic Sculpture Park Beach, Charles Richey Viewpoint, Lincoln Park, Seahurst Park, Des Moines Beach Park, Saltwater State Park, Redondo Beach or Dash Point State Park.

• Join the Seattle Aquarium in Inspiring Conservation of Our Marine Environment! For more information, visit our webpage, email beachnaturalist@seattleaquarium.org or call (206) 693-6214.

Here’s the form you can use to express interest in volunteering.

P.S. Beach naturalists will be in action this Friday night (January 20th), leading a walk at Constellation Park (61st/Beach Drive), 8-10 pm, when the tide will be out to -3.3 feet!