TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Tuesday notes

Mostly cloudy, chance of PM rain, high in the 40s. (Monday’s high was 46, three degrees below what’s normal for that date.)

–Metro is on a regular schedule today but still running with fewer buses and fewer drivers – keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions.

-The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule.

-WSF’s Triangle Route remains on a two-boat schedule – check here for alerts/updates.

Today and Wednesday (January 24-25), expect intermittent lane closures on the South Park Bridge, 8 am-3 pm each day, for crews who will be power-washing the bridge sidewalks.

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also up at Delridge/Oregon, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Henderson.

High Bridge – the camera at the top:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge – open again:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – the south route:

Highway 99: – the northbound side at Lander.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All working traffic cams citywide can be seen here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

