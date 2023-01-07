Teenager investigated for DUI after crash at Walnut/Hinds

SPD has released information today about a crash last night at Walnut/Hinds in which they are investigating a teenage driver for DUI. Above is a photo sent to us today by a neighbor; police say two people were taken to the hospital after the 6:30 pm crash, including the “male juvenile” driver. Police say witnesses told them the driver was speeding before hitting another car and then a utility pole, Their report continues:

Officers also observed drug paraphernalia in the suspect vehicle. A Seattle Police Drug Recognition Expert responded to evaluate the male driver of the suspect vehicle, who exhibited signs of impairment. Officers obtained a search warrant for a blood draw. The male juvenile suspect was processed for driving under the influence and ticketed for additional traffic citations, then released to his guardians.

His age wasn’t in the report, and the case isn’t yet in the public files of the Municipal Court website. Here’s another neighbor photo of the damage done to the utility pole, which is now leaning:

Neighbors say there have been multiple collisions at this intersection.