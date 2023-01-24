TAX TIME: Free tax help about to start at one local library

The Seattle Public Library has just announced this year’s plan for free tax help, partnering with United Way of King County and AARP. Trained volunteers will be available to help you prepare personal tax returns and to answer questions. One of the eight branches at which this service will be offered is in West Seattle – the Southwest Branch at 9010 35th SW. It’ll be by appointment on Wednesdays, 1 to 6 pm, starting a week from tomorrow (February 1st). You can make an appointment and find out about other tax-help options by going to spl.org/taxhelp.