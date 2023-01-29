West Seattle, Washington

29 Sunday

39℉

SKYWATCHING: How to see Comet ZTF from West Seattle tonight

January 29, 2023 2:07 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Skies Over West Seattle | West Seattle news

Late last night, the sky cleared and Comet ZTF (its abbreviated name) was visible from West Seattle. Expert skywatcher/educator Alice Enevoldsen tweeted about it, including photos:

Today, Alice says things are looking good for tonight – but you’ll need binoculars and something to steady yourself against, like a railing or tripod. In this tweet, she explains that “it will still be neatly between Polaris and the cup of the Big Dipper, so scan from the North Star (Polaris) slowly towards the Big Dipper.” Here’s a link she suggests for more info on how to find it; here’s what Space.com says about it, including some backstory.

Share This

No Replies to "SKYWATCHING: How to see Comet ZTF from West Seattle tonight"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.