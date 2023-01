Thanks to Elizabeth for the photo and report: “If someone’s missing a set of wooden steps (looks like 11 total and railings) they’ve landed at the pocket beach by La Rustica. Other than having detached and drifted, they seem to be in good shape.” The tide is receding at the moment, headed for low tide at 11:46 pm, so this would be a good time to retrieve them if they’re yours. (The “pocket beach” is Weather Watch Park, 4035 Beach Drive SW.)