SAFETY: Daystar Retirement Village to host AARP-presented driving class

Daystar Retirement Village (2615 SW Barton; WSB sponsor) has announced its first AARP-presented class in three-plus years, and it’s open to the community (age 55+). It’s a daylong safe-driving class, 9 am-5:30 pm Saturday, January 28th, in the Hearthside Building Activity Room at Daystar. The class teaches:

-Important facts about the effects of medication on driving.

-How to reduce driver distractions.

-How to maintain the proper following distance behind another car.

-Proper use of safety belts, air bags, anti-lock brakes and new technology found in cars today.

-Techniques for handling left turns, right-of-way, and roundabouts.

-Age-related physical changes and how to adjust your driving to compensate.

If you’re an AARP member, it’s $23.95; if not, $29.95. AARP says completing the class might make you eligible for an auto-insurance discount. You can sign up to take the class by calling Daystar at 206-937-6122.