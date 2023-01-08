West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: SWAT team at 35th/Dakota

January 8, 2023 9:42 pm
(Reader photo of police blocking 35th)

9:42 PM: Thanks for the tips about a sizable police presence at 35th/Dakota, to which a SWAT team has just been added. Police will not comment except to say that they’re investigating a “suspicious circumstance.” They have 35th blocked at the scene. More information as we get it.

9:58 PM: Police have announced via PA that they have a warrant. If you’re in the area, you may hear other things such as “flash-bangs,” which are devices used to make noise to disorient anyone who might be inside. Meantime, combing back through dispatch audio, we found the original report that brought police here: Someone called 911 around 4:30 pm to say that their security camera showed what they thought could have been people bringing a body wrapped in a blanket out of the house. We don’t know whether police have confirmed that someone is currently in the house or not, and we don’t know whether anyone’s death has been confirmed.

  • William January 8, 2023 (9:51 pm)
    Thanks for being on this, WSB. Was pretty 😮 driving by this on the way home just now. 

  • Cait January 8, 2023 (9:59 pm)
    Just heard three very loud bangs… flash bangs? I Hope? 

  • D January 8, 2023 (9:59 pm)
    Just heard guns shots. What is going on???

    • WSB January 8, 2023 (10:08 pm)
      Not shots. See above.

  • Pam January 8, 2023 (10:00 pm)
    I saw the presence when I came home about an hour ago, just heard several very loud gunshots ☹️ (from my house on 37th and Andover)

    • WSB January 8, 2023 (10:07 pm)
      Those aren’t shots. As noted above, they are deploying “flash bangs” – noisemaking devices typically used in situations like this.

  • Mama4 January 8, 2023 (10:03 pm)
    Shots fired – that’s a question? Or flash bangs? 

    • WSB January 8, 2023 (10:06 pm)
      Flash bangs. Not shots.

  • Cait January 8, 2023 (10:10 pm)
    Can anyone confirm if it’s on the east side or west side of 35th? 

    • Matty January 8, 2023 (10:20 pm)
      All the police cars were on West side of 35th when we drove by. 

    • Jorty January 8, 2023 (10:22 pm)
      East side 4036 35th Ave SW

    • Slider January 8, 2023 (10:27 pm)
      Per neighbors on 34th it’s at 4036 35th on the east side if the street. 

    • JP January 8, 2023 (10:28 pm)
      swat team truck was facing west on 35th 

      • JP January 8, 2023 (10:34 pm)
        sorry….east

    • Erin Grey January 8, 2023 (10:31 pm)
      East

  • Andover house January 8, 2023 (10:20 pm)
    East side. I’m three doors down.

  • Jorty January 8, 2023 (10:24 pm)
    There were 3 overdose calls to 4036 35th Ave SW in 2022. There probably was a dead body, sadly. https://sfdlive.com/?address=4036+35th+Ave+Sw

  • Benn January 8, 2023 (10:26 pm)
     4036 – 35th ave sw is where the police have said on PA that they are serving a warrant

