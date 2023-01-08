UPDATE: SWAT team at 35th/Dakota

(Reader photo of police blocking 35th)

9:42 PM: Thanks for the tips about a sizable police presence at 35th/Dakota, to which a SWAT team has just been added. Police will not comment except to say that they’re investigating a “suspicious circumstance.” They have 35th blocked at the scene. More information as we get it.

9:58 PM: Police have announced via PA that they have a warrant. If you’re in the area, you may hear other things such as “flash-bangs,” which are devices used to make noise to disorient anyone who might be inside. Meantime, combing back through dispatch audio, we found the original report that brought police here: Someone called 911 around 4:30 pm to say that their security camera showed what they thought could have been people bringing a body wrapped in a blanket out of the house. We don’t know whether police have confirmed that someone is currently in the house or not, and we don’t know whether anyone’s death has been confirmed.