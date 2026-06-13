CONGRATULATIONS! Pathfinder K-8 team wins volleyball championship

Thanks to Matthew J. Clark for the report and photo!

The Pathfinder K-8 Volleyball team captured the SPS District K–8 Championship today, defeating Blaine two sets to one in a thrilling back-and-forth battle. The match, hosted at Chief Sealth International High School, was a true nail-biter, with both teams trading momentum throughout and neither side willing to give an inch. In front of a packed and enthusiastic crowd, the evenly matched squads battled to the final points, keeping spectators on the edge of their seats until the very end.

This marks Pathfinder’s third district championship, adding to titles won in 2018 and 2023. Coach Coco Williams led the team to the program’s previous championship victory and continues to build a tradition of excellence.

Congratulations to the Pathfinder players, coaches, and supporters on another outstanding championship season!