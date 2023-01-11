LOW-BRIDGE CLOSURE: SDOT continues testing one-less-cylinder operation

(SDOT time-lapse video of Sunday’s cylinder removal)

As we reported on Sunday, SDOT has removed the leaky turning cylinder from the West Seattle low bridge (aka Spokane Street Swing Bridge) and is now doing testing that will help determine how soon it can reopen to street/path traffic. From SDOT’s update this afternoon:

Bridge engineers are continuing to work to reconfigure the eastern span of the bridge to run on one turning cylinder and continue testing to verify when the bridge can safely be reopened. …

Bridge engineers have reprogrammed the computer system which controls the bridge equipment, and are now working to reconfigure the hydraulic system to function with one cylinder. Technicians are replacing the valves and hoses on the hydraulic power unit pumps which send fluid to the cylinders that open and close the bridge. During testing this week, engineers determined that several of these valves were broken and needed to be replaced to ensure the bridge operates safely and reliably.

Once the hydraulic power unit pump valves and hoses have been replaced, bridge operators will continue testing the bridge systems to determine when it can safely be reopened to the public. People may see the bridge moving as we open and close the bridge for these tests.

Once the bridge reopens, the eastern span of the bridge will operate on the one remaining turning cylinder while the broken cylinder is being refurbished. During this time, opening and closing the bridge for passing ships will take about 10-15 minutes longer than usual.