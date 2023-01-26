New ArtsWest play, transportation meetings, more on the list for your West Seattle Thursday

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead:

PIZZA FUNDRAISER: Dine at, or order from, MOD Pizza‘s 4755 Fauntleroy Way SW location today/tonight (open until 10 pm) and use the code in our calendar listing so part of the proceeds will benefit West Seattle High School boys’ basketball.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome, weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayers@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today.

(Photo sent by Marilyn)

SOUND TRANSIT BOARD: Did you get one of those flyers? Today’s meeting is what it’s about. As previewed here, agenda items for the 1:30-4 pm meeting include a report on the “further study” items for the West Seattle light-rail extension, which include the possibility of shifting the Delridge-area routing and dropping the Avalon station. This page has information on how to comment as well as the link for the live stream; you also can go to the meeting in person at the board room downtown (401 S. Jackson).

THURSDAY FOOD-TRUCK POP-UPS: 4-8 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), the NWTXBBQ food truck will be visiting.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Also at HP Corner Store, meet up at 6:30 pm Thursdays for a ~3-mile run.

RAPIDRIDE H LINE Q/A: Talk with construction-team members in an online drop-in Q/A session 5-6 pm. This story includes video/phone connection info.

HIGHLAND PARK ELEMENTARY OPEN HOUSE: Prospective families are welcome to visit the school (1012 SW Trenton) for tonight’s 6-7:30 pm open house.

WEST SEATTLE TRANSPORTATION COALITION: Tonight’s 6:30 pm agenda includes a low-bridge update from SDOT and a discussion of the Fauntleroy ferry-dock replacement project. It’s an online meeting; video/phone connection info is in our preview.

WEST SEATTLE DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: Tonight’s 6:30 pm online meeting includes a discussion of the “social housing” initiative I-135, which you’ll be voting on as soon as your just-sent ballot arrives. RSVP ASAP – the email address is in our calendar listing.

‘AN ENDLESS SHIFT’: New play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) opens tonight, 7:30 pm:

Created from verbatim accounts of the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic by the Seattle nurses who were there, AN ENDLESS SHIFT is a tribute to the everyday heroes who were confronted with what would become the longest shift of their lives. Seattle theater artist Gloria Alcalá, in a solo tour de force performance, embodies and voices the multitude of perspectives on the harrowing journey Seattle nurses faced in an ever-shifting landscape. It is a journey of challenge, hope, and deep recognition of our common humanity, told in the firsthand words of the humans who were there.

Get your ticket(s) here.

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: Discuss beach-area issues with the ACC at 7 pm, in-person at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) or online (connection info here along with agenda details).

Have something to add to our calendar? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!