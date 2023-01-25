Low-bridge update @ West Seattle Transportation Coalition meeting Thursday

One more transportation-related meeting of note has just been confirmed for tomorrow: The West Seattle Transportation Coalition is on its new every-other-month schedule, and the year’s first meeting is Thursday (January 26th), 6:30 pm online. Major topics are the West Seattle low bridge and the Fauntleroy ferry-dock replacement project. For the low-bridge update, they’re expecting a guest from SDOT – remember that though the bridge is back to surface use as well as maritime use following its three-week closure, it’s not back to normal yet as one turning cylinder is being overhauled and three more will follow, with other projects in the works that already were planned for this year. You can attend the meeting online here or by phone at 253-215-8782, meeting ID 819 3711 6466, passcode WSTC.