HELPING: Alki Beach Pride launches coat/clothing drive

Help keep others warm for the rest of this winter! Here’s an invitation from Alki Beach Pride:

Do you have gently used teen/adult clothes & coats looking for a new home?

Alki Beach Pride is hosting a Coat & Clothing drive to help a cause that is close to our hearts, We would love the help of our community in donating at one of our many drop off locations.

Huge shout out to the businesses supporting us this year for our first ever coat drive 🌈☺️ We couldn’t do it without you. Thank you, thank you, thank you

• Admiral Theatre

• Arthur’s

• Berkshire Hathaway, Ramone Myers

• Harry’s Beach House

• The Lumber Yard Bar

• Tibbetts United Methodist Church

• Youngstown Coffee

& thank YOU for looking through your closet for a cause – West Seattle is the Best Seattle