BIZNOTE: Zoo Brazilian Jiu Jitsu opens in West Seattle

A new business just opened at 5432 California SW – Zoo Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, whose proprietor Bob Brown describes it as “a martial-arts academy that offers self-defense/Brazilian Jiu Jitsu classes for both kids and adults.” Bob adds, “My family and I are new to the area – moved from Missoula, Montana,” where he still owns, and helps operate remotely, another academy. He opened that studio after years of competing internationally (read more here). Zoo BJJ info is online at zoobjjsea.com.