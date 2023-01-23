BIZNOTE: New gym planned for Westwood Village

Two years after 24 Hour Fitness left Westwood Village, the center’s owners appear to have found another gym to move into the space. Though the “for lease” sign is still up, documents in city permit files indicate that Fitness 19 has plans to take over the spot. Fitness 19 describes itself as “a simple fitness club concept – an extremely affordable, family-friendly facility that offers state-of-the-art cardio, strength, and free-weight equipment,” operating in 12 states; the only location listed in Washington right now is in Ballard. In addition to documents seeking a city permit to add signage for the WWV space, we’ve also found state records for a newly formed LLC on behalf of “Fitness 19 WA 318,” with Westwood Village’s address. We have an inquiry out about when they hope to open.