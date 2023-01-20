Beach walk, games, cakes, coffee benefit, new open mic, more for your West Seattle Friday!

(Photo by David Hutchinson)

Here’s what’s ahead as this Friday continues:

BEVERAGE BENEFIT: Go to Hotwire Coffee (4410 California SW) today and tell them you’re there to support the Genesee Hill Elementary PTA, and 20 percent of the proceeds will be donated. Open until 5 pm!

SCRABBLE CLUB: Come play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café in the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

AFTER-SCHOOL MAGIC LEAGUE: Weekly 4-6 pm event for 12+, $5 per player – learn about and play “Magic: the Gathering” at Meeples Games (3727 California SW)

CAKE POP-UP: Lovely and Dapper Desserts at The Nook (2206 California SW) with their famous tin-can cakes, 5-10 pm.

NEW MONTHLY OPEN MIC: At Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW):

6 – 6:30 – Sign up

6:30 – 9:30ish – Play like you haven’t played in public for 3 years and you’ve been honing your skills and your creative process to a fine point for a moment just like this! Free to All Ages – Hosted by ‘The EL’ at Kenyon Hall. Encouraging the advancement of songwriting and performance skills in a community driven listening environment. We are focusing on the support, development and inspiration of local creators and performers.

BOWLING BENEFIT: 6:30 pm at Roxbury Lanes (28th/Roxbury), join White Center Pride for a fun(draiser) with bowling and more! All ages welcome.

LIVE AT C & P: 7-9 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Levi Said performs originals and covers.

‘LAUGH UNTIL YOU DIE’: Play “Mafia,” with comedians! 7 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW) – get your ticket(s) here.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: 7 pm doors, 8 pm music, “high-energy night of indie rock” with with MAD Cutaways, One Night at the Eagles, Tio Nacho’s House. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

HIGH-SCHOOL BASKETBALL: One home game tonight – the West Seattle HS boys’ team hosts Rainier Beach at 7:30 pm. (3000 California SW)

NIGHTTIME BEACH WALK: Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists will lead a nighttime low-low-tide beach walk at Constellation Park (63rd/Beach Drive), 8-10 pm.

