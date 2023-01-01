West Seattle, Washington

1 injured in crash near west end of West Seattle Bridge

January 8, 2023 3:50 pm
Several people have asked about that crash scene this morning toward the west end of the bridge. We didn’t cover it at the time – initial response was at 8:48 am – but after hearing two-the wreckage was still there a few hours later, and that passersby were worried about major injuries due to the driver’s-side damage, we checked on it. SFD spokesperson David Cuerpo says one person was hurt, a 49-year-old woman, but her injuries were not life-threatening – she was reported in stable condition and was taken to a hospital “by a private vehicle.”

