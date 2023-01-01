1 injured in crash near west end of West Seattle Bridge

Several people have asked about that crash scene this morning toward the west end of the bridge. We didn’t cover it at the time – initial response was at 8:48 am – but after hearing two-the wreckage was still there a few hours later, and that passersby were worried about major injuries due to the driver’s-side damage, we checked on it. SFD spokesperson David Cuerpo says one person was hurt, a 49-year-old woman, but her injuries were not life-threatening – she was reported in stable condition and was taken to a hospital “by a private vehicle.”