With the USA team set for a must-win World Cup match against the Netherlands team early Saturday (7 am), we’ve received some questions about who’s opening early for watch parties. So we’re again building a list in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar. So far we have five establishments on the list – Christo’s on Alki, Prost, The Bridge, The Westy, West Seattle Brewing. Anyplace else? Please let us know so we can add!