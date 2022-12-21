WINTER ARRIVES: Alice Enevoldsen’s solstice sunset watch in West Seattle

(Photos by Jason A.G. Enevoldsen)

This year, winter arrived in West Seattle amid truly wintry weather – and two hours after the 1:47 pm solstice moment, dozens of people commemorated the change of seasons with a tradition. Educator and skywatching expert Alice Enevoldsen drew more than two dozen people to Solstice Park for her quarterly sunset watch. It’s a chance to learn what actually happens in the solar system at the solstice moment – or, in the spring and fall, the equinox moment.

This time, the sun even made an appearance!

You can set your calendar to join Alice at the park for the spring equinox on March 20, 2023.