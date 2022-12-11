WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 20 notes!

(View from Luna/Anchor Park last Wednesday, photographed by James Tilley)

Here’s the list for your Sunday, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar:

HOLIDAY PHOTO POP-UP: 8:30 am-2 pm, sessions with Gail Ann Photography at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW), details including booking link in our calendar listing.

CHURCHES WITH ONLINE SERVICES: We’re continuing to list these – see today’s lineup here.

GET-TOGETHER FOR GIRLS INTERESTED IN LACROSSE: 9:30 am-11 am at 30th/Thistle field – details in our calendar listing.

SANTA AT MY THREE LITTLE BIRDS: 10 am-noon, Santa will be at this Junction shop. “No charge. Families can take their own photos. Please bring diapers for WestSide Baby if you wish to donate. We are also doing a diaper drive that day.” (4736 California SW)

COATS, COCOA, GARLANDS, MUGS: Visit the West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays tent at the south end of the Farmers’ Market, 10 am-2 pm. Bring a coat to donate, enjoy hot cocoa, buy garlands and/or Hometown Holidays commemorative mugs.

(California/Alaska)

FARMERS’ MARKET: As usual, 10 am-2 pm, the market itself offers fall produce as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages, more. Here’s today’s vendor list. California SW between Oregon and Alaska.

FUNDRAISING WREATH (ETC.) SALES: Pathfinder K-8 PTSA and students will be selling their handmade wreaths again today by KeyBank in The Junction, 10 am-2 pm today:

Pathfinder K-8 PTSA is holding our 27th annual wreath fundraiser to benefit outdoor education at Pathfinder K-8 School after a 2-year hiatus. Last week was a huge success and this week we’re so excited to bring you more Door Decor – wreaths and other holiday swag. Everything is 100% unique and made from foraged materials from our yards and tree lots (thank you, Trees by the Sea on Alki!). This year’s selection will be some of our best including some super-modern designs! Have a hot lead on fallen branches or other supplies we can use in our creations? Email kathleen.hynes@me.com and bae.jungun@gmail.com Thank you for supporting the kids at Pathfinder School!

PET SUPPLIES PLUS GRAND OPENING: At Westwood Village, the new shop celebrates its grand opening all weekend and is sponsoring WSB again today to be sure you know. Open 10 am-6 pm today.

PIZZA FUNDRAISER: Get food at or from MOD Pizza-Westwood Village today (open 10:30 am-10 pm) during a dine-out fundraiser benefiting Denny-Sealth Performing Arts – code and details are in our calendar listing.

NWAA HOLIDAY CONCERT: Chorus with members from West Seattle performs at 2 pm again today at Highline Performing Arts Center in Burien (401 S. 152nd).

ARTSWEST HOLIDAY SHOW: Today at 3 pm, it’s the third matinée for “Q Brothers Christmas Carol” at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) – ticket info is in our calendar listing.

‘MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET’: Also at 3 pm, it’s the first matinée for the Twelfth Night Productions presentation of The Lux Radio Theater version of the classic 1947 film, performed at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW) – ticket info and other details on the TNP website.

LIVE MUSIC AT C & P: 3 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), the trio Citizens of Earth plays. No cover.

WEST SEATTLE CLASSIC NOVELS (AND MOVIES) CLUB: Also at C & P starting at 3, you’re invited to this month’s gathering – see our calendar listing for topic and other details.

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge (9050 16th SW).

SOFAR SOUNDS: Live music at YogaSix West Seattle (4755 Fauntleroy Way SW):

Sofar Sounds is hosting their first event in West Seattle this Sunday, December 11th at YogaSix West Seattle! Use the discount code SOFARSPACES15 for 15% off $27 tickets. Space is limited for this intimate live music event, which will feature 2-3 surprise artists performing 20-25 minute sets between 8-10 pm. Doors open at 7:30 pm. BYOB, be prepared to remove your shoes and also bring a blanket/pillows to get cozy on our soft yoga studio floor. YogaSix will be offering a free yoga class pass to each attendee. Come enjoy some live music with your West Seattle Yoga Community!

YOGA, MEDITATION, GONG BATH: Presented by Inner Alchemy, 7 pm at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), $35.

NORTHWEST BOYCHOIR CONCERT: Northwest Boychoir‘s annual “Festival of Lessons and Carols” at Holy Rosary Church, 7 pm. Tickets here – some remained when we checked early this morning. (42nd SW/SW Genesee)

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 9 pm to 1:30 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

