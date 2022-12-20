WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Tuesday afternoon updates

1:49 PM: The snow has stopped – or at least paused – but temperatures are dropping, so what we have is likely to linger. Here’s our previous coverage; now we’re launching an afternoon report for weather-related info/updates. General advice remains, if you have to go out, avoid hilly streets – that’s where most of the trouble has been reported.

WEATHER/TRAFFIC RESOURCES

National Weather Service (current alert expires at 2 pm)

SDOT Winter Weather Response map (where streets have been plowed/sanded/salted and how recently)

West Seattle traffic cams

Citywide traffic cams

King County traffic cams (choose “south” tab for White Center)

Metro on snow routes

OTHER CLOSURES/CHANGES

Residential trash/recycling collection delayed one day

Senior Center of West Seattle closed

Community School of West Seattle closed

South Park Library closed

If you have anything to add, from a road report to a business/event change, westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – thank you! Updates to come.

2 PM: Deep puddle reported in the southbound lanes of the 1900 block of Harbor SW; city crews have been notified.