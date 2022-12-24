West Seattle, Washington

24 Saturday

46℉

WEST SEATTLE SCENES: The rush after the storm

December 24, 2022 1:37 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Holidays | West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news

If you haven’t been out yet today, the good news is that most of the ice has melted (watch out for remaining slick spots here and there). The bad news – the usual pre-holiday rush has been compounded by people having missed a few days of shopping time. Particularly groceries. Above, West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) has people directing traffic in the parking lot. Inside stores – and we’ve been to several – you’ll find scenes like the one Bill Schrier tweeted from Metropolitan Market:

Tonight’s closing times for local grocery stores – and hours for the ones open tomorrow – are all listed here.

Share This

1 Reply to "WEST SEATTLE SCENES: The rush after the storm"

  • Michael December 24, 2022 (1:57 pm)
    Reply

    Metropolitan Market parking was similarly busy, with folks parked illegally on 42nd and having hopped the curb to park on the sidewalk on 41st.  PCC wasn’t nearly as chaotic, with maybe 15 in line for assisted checkout and no line for self checkout when I was there about 12:30.  Safeway was busy, but no more than a typical weekend afternoon.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.