The report and photo are from Brooke:

It’s a sad morning. Stolen vehicle – 1986 Chevrolet K10 pickup, red lifted long bed. On corner of 44th Ave SW and SW Lander St. stolen between the hours of 8 pm and 530 am, December 14th-15th. Collectors plate 8302D. It’s very loud!

We’ll add the police-report number when we get it.