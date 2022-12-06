WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 7-11 robbers strike again

Seattle Police say the Admiral Way 7-11 was held up early this morning, and they believe the robbers are the same ones who hit the 35th/Barton 7-11 and a Burien gas station early Sunday. The report summary says the Admiral Way holdup happened arund quarter till 4 this morning, with the robbers traveling in a “white, smaller SUV” and parking in the alley east of the store. From there, the summary says: “Two (robbers) entered, one wearing a backpack and armed with a handgun, the other pulled a long gun from his pants. They went behind the counter and demanded the cash drawer be opened. They also took some thin cigars from behind the counter. The cashier had some difficultly opening the register. The third (robber) then opened the front door and pointed a handgun at the clerk from the door. The (robber) with the backpack then took the cash from the register and they all fled to the vehicle.” The summary also notes that an officer heading toward that scene subsequently spotted what’s believed to have been the same vehicle in an alley by the 35th/Avalon 7-11. As the officer approached, that vehicle “fled at a high rate of speed onto the West Seattle Bridge from Delridge Way SW.” Followup investigation revealed that it was a stolen car and that the robbers inside it were likely the same ones from the 35th/Barton 7-11 heist.