WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Showtime on Genesee Hill

Tonight’s West Seattle Christmas lights spotlight shines on Ryan‘s house on Genesee Hill, 47th SW between Dakota and Andover, where the lights are synched to music. They had a Halloween show, and now one for the holiday season!

The music and lights run from 5 pm-9 pm and the show is about 30 minutes in length. Folks can listen from inside their car via FM radio or they are also welcome to bundle up, bring some hot chocolate, and listen to the music from the sidewalk. To make this a family event, some of the song lyrics are displayed for anyone that wants to sing along.

