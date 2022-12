It’s Christmas Eve-Eve, so we can’t close out the night without another Christmas-lights spotlight! Tonight’s photo is from Jeff Keller, showing his display near Fairmount Park (Playground). He says the highlight is “Lots of Snoopys and Santas.” You can see them firsthand at 5420 40th Ave. SW [map]. More lights tomorrow night! Scroll through this WSB archive to see what we’ve shown already, and if you have one to suggest, please let us know ASAP!