With icy streets and sidewalks, you might not want to go out looking at lights until things warm up in a few days, but we’ll keep showing them. What’s special about this display is what you can’t see – music! It’s in the 8600 block of 31st SW [vicinity map], and was recommended by Dianna.

Scroll through past spotlights here, and send suggestions (with or without photos) to westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – thank you!