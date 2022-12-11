TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: ‘Oz in Seaview’

“Toto, I have a feeling we’re not in Kansas any more!” No – you’re in Seaview. These Christmas lights and decorations are inspired by the 1939 classic movie “The Wizard of Oz“! The photos and report are from Bethany:

Have to share the Oz inspired day and night decorations on this Seaview house – east side of 49th between Raymond and Graham. Details like the Dorothy dress plaid ribbon, poppies, “… please knock” door sign and crashed balloon make me smile every time I go by. Thank you to these neighbors who know there really is no place like our emerald city for the holidays!

We’re continuing to show notable lights nightly – tips, with or without photos, are welcome at westseattleblog@gmail.com. See what we’ve showcased so far by scrolling through this WSB archive.