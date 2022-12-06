Remembering Sandra Coryell Rudd, 1939-2022

Family and friends are remembering Sandra Coryell Rudd, who lost her life after a collision last month. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing with her community:

Sandra Lee Coryell Rudd passed away unexpectedly at the age of 83 in November.

Sandra was born and raised in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, a member of a multi-generation horticulture and landscaping family. After high school, she moved to Ann Arbor, Michigan, where she met and married her beloved husband of over 50 years, Professor Dale Rudd. They raised their children, Karen and David, in Madison, Wisconsin, before she and Dale retired to West Seattle in 1997. Dale preceded her in death in 2018.

A longtime civil-rights activist with the League of Women Voters, she was a pioneer in Title IX gender-equity law in Wisconsin. She was a master gardener, propagating her own plants, and an active volunteer in West Seattle, focusing on feeding and clothing the local homeless and low-income residents. Last but not least, she was an animal lover and advocate and fundraiser for animal welfare.

An energetic, gregarious, and kind-hearted woman, she was loved by many and will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.