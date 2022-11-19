Woman hit by driver, in critical condition

(Photo sent by Ian)

Seattle Fire says a 75-year-old woman hit by a driver near the Junction 7-11 was in critical condition when medics took her to the hospital. We don’t know anything about the collision beyond that it happened around 9:45 am and was dispatched as “vehicle versus pedestrian – severe impact,” as police had cleared the scene by the time we heard about it (thanks to Ryan for the tip) and went there. Archived emergency-radio audio did not yield any further details aside from the first SFD unit telling others that though the dispatch was to an Edmunds address, the scene was on Erskine. We’re attempting to find out more from police but might not be able to get followup information until Monday.