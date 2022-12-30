Options for your West Seattle Friday

(Pre-storms Lincoln Park photo by Troy Sterk)

The list for today, from our West Seattle Event Calendar:

VOLUNTEER IN SOUTH PARK: The Duwamish River Community Coalition continues coordinating help for those affected by this week’s flooding in South Park and has been seeking volunteers to help again starting at 11 am today – sign-up link here (if it’s full, keep watching that link for opportunities; meantime, monetary donations are also still welcomed via this link).

LAST CALL FOR FOOD DRIVE: This is the second-to-last day of the holiday-season food drive at Canna West Culture Shop (5435 California SW), open 10 am-6 pm.

‘LAUGH UNTIL YOU DIE’: Mafia Comedy Night is back at Meeples Games, 7 pm. A few tickets remained as of early today. (3727 California SW)

SOUND BATH: 7 pm at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), offered by Inner Alchemy – details in our calendar listing.

PRE-NEW YEAR’S EVE AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm show with Beautiful Freaks, Princess Pulpit, Skipping Victor, all ages until 10 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE POGGIE: Lumberjax play 9 pm-midnight at Poggie Tavern (4717 California SW).

