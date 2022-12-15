HOLIDAY HIGHLIGHT: Cocoa Cris Cringle returns to Easy Street

Just added to our West Seattle Holiday Guide – the return of Cocoa Cris Cringle!

(WSB file photo)

Cocoa Cris Cringle has presided over some of the most fun Santa-photo sessions in past years, and this Sunday (December 18th) he’ll be back at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), 4-7 pm. The $20 photo-session fee is a food-bank fundraiser. Everybody’s welcome – even pets. No appointment necessary – just show up. Bonus this year: Cocoa Cris has a record coming out and plans to perform two holiday songs at 7:30 pm, so come for the photos, stay (or come back) for the music!